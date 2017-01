Dec 12 Gazit Globe Ltd -

* Gazit-Globe announces filing of preliminary prospectus supplement in connection with a proposed offering of convertible unsecured debentures

* Gazit Globe-Intends to file preliminary prospectus related to public offering of up to C$90 million of convertible subordinated debentures due 2022

* Gazit Globe Ltd- Offering at a price of C$1,000 per debenture