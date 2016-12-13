BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 12 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :
* Says Patterson-UTI expects to achieve synergies in excess of $50 million from deal
* Says will acquire Seventy Seven Energy in exchange for approximately 49.6 million shares of common stock of Patterson-UTI
* Says all of Seventy Seven Energy's debt is expected to be repaid at closing of transaction.
* Says terms of merger agreement were unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Says transaction values Seventy Seven Energy at approximately $1.76 billion
* Says also expects to issue additional equity in connection with closing transaction
* Patterson-UTI energy and seventy seven energy announce agreement to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
