PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 13 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :
* Says notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of wwe and will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per year
* Says interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year
* WWE expects to use $14.64 million of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions
* initial conversion rate for notes is 40.1405 shares of wwe class a common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* WWE announces pricing of upsized $200 million convertible notes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.
* Toshiba approves plans to spin off chip business by end-March