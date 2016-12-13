Dec 13 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* Says notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of wwe and will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per year

* Says interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year

* WWE expects to use $14.64 million of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions

* initial conversion rate for notes is 40.1405 shares of wwe class a common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* WWE announces pricing of upsized $200 million convertible notes financing