Dec 13 Apple Leisure Group:

* Apple Leisure Group-financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Apple Leisure Group- KKR's investment is being made principally from its eleventh Americas private equity investment fund

* Apple Leisure Group- KKR and an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners have entered into definitive agreement to acquire company from Bain Capital private equity

* Apple Leisure Group to be acquired by KKR and KSL Capital Partners