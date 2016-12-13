BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
Dec 13 Apple Leisure Group:
* Apple Leisure Group-financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Apple Leisure Group- KKR's investment is being made principally from its eleventh Americas private equity investment fund
* Apple Leisure Group- KKR and an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners have entered into definitive agreement to acquire company from Bain Capital private equity
* Apple Leisure Group to be acquired by KKR and KSL Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.