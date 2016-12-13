Dec 13 CNX Coal Resources LP

* CNX Coal Resources LP provides 2017 guidance

* CNX Coal Resources LP says reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance and providing its initial 2017 guidance

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA million $74-$82 million

* Expect maintenance capital expenditures to normalize in approximately $5 per ton range for 2017 and beyond

* For 2018, we currently expect our sales volume to be in 6.25-6.75 million ton range

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $90-$110 million

* Sees 2017 coal sales 6.25-6.75 million tons

* Sales volume is expected to improve in 2017, driven by broader improvement in domestic and international coal markets

* Reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 coal sales 5.90-6.10 million tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: