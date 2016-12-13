Dec 13 Liberty Property Trust
* Net income available to common shareholders projected to
be $1.40 - $1.75 per share in 2017
* Sees FY 2016 net income available to common shareholders
projected to be $2.46 - $2.54 per share
* Co sees quarterly dividend to shareholders to be reduced
from $0.475 to $0.40/share starting with Q1's dividend payment
in April 2017
* In 2017, Liberty expects to start development of $400-$500
million in wholly-owned properties, primarily industrial
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.40 to $2.52
