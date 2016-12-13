Dec 13 Liberty Property Trust

* Net income available to common shareholders projected to be $1.40 - $1.75 per share in 2017

* Sees FY 2016 net income available to common shareholders projected to be $2.46 - $2.54 per share

* Co sees quarterly dividend to shareholders to be reduced from $0.475 to $0.40/share starting with Q1's dividend payment in April 2017

* In 2017, Liberty expects to start development of $400-$500 million in wholly-owned properties, primarily industrial

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.40 to $2.52