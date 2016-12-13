BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite Pharma and Vitruvian Networks enter strategic partnership to develop best-in-class logistics and data analytics software for engineered T-cell therapies at commercial scale
* Under terms of agreement, both parties will contribute resources and relevant experience to partnership
* Further terms of agreement were not disclosed
* As per agreement, both parties will design and develop a platform for patients, physicians and treatment centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.