BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 13 Amerigas Partners LP
* Amerigas Partners LP commences cash tender offer for up to $500,000,000 outstanding principal amount of its 7.00% senior notes due 2022
* Tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on January 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.