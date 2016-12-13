Dec 13 Amyris Inc

* Amyris & NIKKOL GROUP create leading cosmetics ingredient joint venture

* Will receive $10 million of purchase price upfront, remaining $10 million is structured as an earn out over first three years of JV op

* NIKKOL is purchasing 50% of Amyris Neossance business for up to $20 million in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: