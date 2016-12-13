Dec 13 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc :

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - private placement of an aggregate principal amount of $79.5 million of company's senior secured notes due 2023

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - notes will bear annual interest equal to three month libor plus 8.75%

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to participate opportunistically in mergers and acquisitions

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc announces definitive agreement for $79.5 million private placement of senior secured notes due 2023 led by Fermat Capital Management, LLC and HSCM Bermuda Management company