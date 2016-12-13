Dec 13 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc :
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - private placement of an
aggregate principal amount of $79.5 million of company's senior
secured notes due 2023
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - notes will bear annual
interest equal to three month libor plus 8.75%
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - intends to use net
proceeds from offering to participate opportunistically in
mergers and acquisitions
* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc announces definitive
agreement for $79.5 million private placement of senior secured
notes due 2023 led by Fermat Capital Management, LLC and HSCM
Bermuda Management company
