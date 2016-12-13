Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 13 Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc :
* Senior vice president and COO Paul Blanchard, will take over position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2017
* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc- Robb Winfield, current controller and chief accounting officer, has been elected vice president, CFO and controller
* Michael Coffman, CEO and director of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc, will retire from company effective Dec. 31, 2016
* Panhandle Oil and Gas - Michael C. Coffman, 63, president, CEO and director of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc, will retire from company effective Dec. 31
* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc announces executive changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, citing an accounting change to pensions and costs for abandoning a factory in Mexico, which President Donald Trump had attacked on the road the White House.
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)