Dec 13 Amerigas Partners LP

* Amerigas Partners LP to issue notes

* Intend to offer $550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 in a registered public offering

* Amerigas Partners says proceeds from offering be used to finance Amerigas Partners' offer for up to $500 million aggregate amount of 7.00% notes due 2022

* Any remaining net proceeds will be used for reducing Amerigas Partners' and its subsidiaries' remaining indebtedness