BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Smart REIT
* Smart REIT announces joint venture with Jadco Corporation to construct two residential rental towers in Greater Montreal area
* Smart REIT says has entered into a letter of intent for a 50/50 joint-venture with Jadco Corporation
* Smart REIT says total investment will exceed $75 million, construction will begin in spring 2017 with occupancy of first tower in summer 2018
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.