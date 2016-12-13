Dec 13 Smart REIT

* Smart REIT announces joint venture with Jadco Corporation to construct two residential rental towers in Greater Montreal area

* Smart REIT says total investment will exceed $75 million, construction will begin in spring 2017 with occupancy of first tower in summer 2018