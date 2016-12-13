BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Empire Resorts Inc -
* Unit received notice on Friday Dec 9, 2016 that its aggregate of $460 million of construction term loan has been allocated to lenders
* Company intends to use proceeds of such term loans to finance development of Montreign resort casino
* Empire Resorts Inc announces allocation of construction term loan
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.