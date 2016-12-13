BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa
* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa says volume of departures in total system fell 19.4%, while number of seats recorded a 19.0% decline in november
* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - until month of november, domestic demand reduced by 5.7%, accompanied by a load factor of 77.8%
* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - in nov, international market supply and demand fell by 17.0% and 9.9%, respectively, with load factor of 75.9%
* Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for november 2016
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.