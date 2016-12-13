BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Genticel Sa :
* Genticel reports final results of GTL001 phase 2 trial in HPV16/18-infected women
* No statistical difference in viral clearance between treatment and placebo groups at any time point over 2 years in GTl001 phase 2 trial
* Other than first days following each vaccination, GTL001, imiquimod were generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.