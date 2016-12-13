BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Ab Initio Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Ab Initio - addition of will somers, ph.d., vice president of biomedicines design at pfizer, to ab initio scientific advisory board
* Ab Initio - ab initio will receive an upfront fee and research support
* Ab Initio - co is eligible to receive milestone payments and tiered royalties on future sales of any products that may result from the collaboration
* Ab Initio -pfizer has exclusive worldwide rights to develop,commercialize gpcr activator antibodies against this target that may result from deal
* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - further terms of deal are not disclosed
* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - in addition, pfizer will make a strategic investment in ab initio alongside company's existing investors
* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - addition of will somers, vice president of biomedicines design at pfizer, to ab initio scientific advisory board
* Ab Initio announces strategic collaboration with pfizer to discover gpcr activating antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.