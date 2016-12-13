BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Surge Energy Inc
* Surge is now increasing its 2017 production guidance with no corresponding increase to capital expenditures
* 2017 exit rate guidance has now been increased from 14,150 BOEPD to 14,450 BOEPD
* Sees FY 2017 funds flow from operations per share of $0.55
* Surge's 2017 average daily production estimate has been increased from 13,500 BOEPD to 14,000 BOEPD
* Sees 2017 total capital spending $85 million
* Announces upward revision to 2017 production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.