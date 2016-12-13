Dec 13 Surge Energy Inc

* Surge is now increasing its 2017 production guidance with no corresponding increase to capital expenditures

* 2017 exit rate guidance has now been increased from 14,150 BOEPD to 14,450 BOEPD

* Sees FY 2017 funds flow from operations per share of $0.55

* Surge's 2017 average daily production estimate has been increased from 13,500 BOEPD to 14,000 BOEPD

* Sees 2017 total capital spending $85 million

* Announces upward revision to 2017 production guidance