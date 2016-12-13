BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario
Dec 13 Canadian National Railway Co
* Canadian National Railway - Will enter into an agreement (agreement) with 3rd party to repurchase common shares subject to maximum of 4.8 million shares
* Canadian National Railway Co - Purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016
CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
