BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 13 Matrix Service Co :
* Matrix Service Co - deal for $46 million
* Matrix Service Co- Matrix anticipates transaction will be modestly accretive to earnings in balance of this fiscal year
* Matrix Service Co- company exercised an expansion feature in its credit facility which increased borrowing capacity from $200 million to $250 million
* Matrix Service Co- Tulsa operations of both companies will be combined into one facility
* Matrix Service Co -effective immediately, Houston Interests' nearly 250 employees, will operate as matrix pdm engineering
* Matrix Service Co acquires Houston Interests Llc expanding process design, engineering and construction services expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
