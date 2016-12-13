BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 13 Caleres Inc
* Says it has acquired Allen Edmonds from Brentwood Associates For $255 Million
* Caleres Inc - Acquisition of Allen Edmonds is being funded through existing cash and company's revolving credit agreement
* Caleres Inc - Wells Fargo securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to caleres in connection with acquisition
* Caleres announces acquisition of Allen Edmonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.