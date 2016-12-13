BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 SEI Investments Co
* SEI declares dividend and increase in stock repurchase program
* SEI Investments Co - Declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.28 per share, a $0.02, or 7% increase versus its last regular semi-annual dividend
* SEI Investments-Board increased stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing available authorization under program to about $242 million
* SEI declares dividend and increase in stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.