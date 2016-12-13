BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Heico Corp :
* Heico Corporation reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2016; targets continued growth in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heico Corp - estimating 5 pct - 7 pct growth in full year net sales and 7 pct - 10 pct growth in full year net income over fiscal 2016 levels
* Heico Corp - anticipate fiscal year 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 19 pct - 20 pct
* Q4 sales $363.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.