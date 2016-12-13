BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Abm Industries Inc :
* ABM Industries announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* ABM Industries Inc - increases quarterly dividend by 3.0 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.