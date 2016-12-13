Dec 13 Gear Energy Ltd

* Gear Energy Ltd - Q4 production is now expected to be approximately 6,000 boe per day

* Gear Energy Ltd- 2017 capital budget of $45 million

* Gear Energy Ltd - Extended maturity date of credit facilities from May 31, 2017 to may 31, 2018 and confirmed an unchanged borrowing base of $50 million

* Sees FY 2017 annual production 6,400 boe per day

