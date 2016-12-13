BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Nordson Corp :
* Nordson corp- for q1 of fiscal 2017, sales are expected to increase in range of up 4 percent to up 8 percent as compared to q1 a year ago
* Nordson corp sees q1 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.74 to $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $389.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nordson corp- backlog for quarter ended october 31, 2016 was approximately $274 million, an increase of 20 percent compared to same period a year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $482.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nordson corporation reports fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 sales $509 million versus I/B/E/S view $482.1 million
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.84
* Sees q1 2017 sales up 4 to 8 percent
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.