UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):
* Toys R US - while many toy categories performed well, co experienced weak market conditions in electronics and entertainment category during quarter
* Toys R US inc - qtrly net loss $155 million versus $166 million
* Toys R US says baby business had a disappointing quarter
* Toys R US Inc - excluding entertainment, qtrly same store sales for domestic toy categories were up 2.6%
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales decreased by 2.1%.
* Toys R US Inc - qtrly operating losses were $31 million, a decline of $23 million compared to prior year period
* toys"r"us, Inc. Reports results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 sales $2.278 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources