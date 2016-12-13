Dec 13 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc :

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc - gross proceeds to co will be $100 million, with use targeted for acquisition of dry bulk vessels

* Eagle Bulk Shipping- entered into agreement with institutional,other accredited investors for private placement of about 22.2 million shares of common stock

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces $100 million private placement of common stock