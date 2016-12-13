Dec 13 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Says CEO and president John Tague to retire

* Three directors linda fayne levinson, carl t. Berquist and Michael Durham have chosen to leave boards of directors

* John Tague will retire as president and chief executive officer of companies on January 2, 2017

* Carl Icahn says "Kathy has a history as a proven CEO and I believe she is right person to lead Hertz as we move forward"

* Hertz Global announces Kathryn V. Marinello to become president and chief executive officer