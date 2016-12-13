BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 13 Reitmans Canada Ltd :
* Reitmans Canada- under bid, corporation may purchase up to 3.3 million class a non-voting shares of corporation
* Reitmans Canada Ltd - has received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with a normal course issuer bid
* Normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes