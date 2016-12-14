Dec 14 Crossamerica Partners LP
* Crossamerica Partners LP: announces amendment to its
credit agreement
* Crossamerica Partners LP - has amended certain key terms
of its $550 million revolving credit facility effective December
13, 2016
* Crossamerica Partners - amended agreement provides co with
increased capacity to execute sale-leaseback transactions of
future acquired real property
* Amended agreement provides partnership with additional
borrowing flexibility
* Crossamerica Partners-amendments to provide co additional
flexibility to fund deals with revolving line of credit and
through sale-leaseback deals
