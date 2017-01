Dec 14 Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc says amendments include an extension of origination period until december 31, 2017

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - amendments include an increase in effective advance rates, certain improvements to financial covenants

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - amendments include an extension of origination period until december 31, 2017

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - amendments include changes to manner in which interest rates are calculated

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - amendment of existing warrants will become effective on december 30, 2016

* Mogo announces amendments to fortress credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: