Dec 14 Founders Advantage Capital Corp
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - deal for for an
aggregate purchase price of $5.5 million
* Co owns a 60% interest in dominion lending centres
* Deal for aggregate purchase price of $5.5 million
* Founders Advantage Capital - funding to complete deal will
be provided by dlc and third-party partner proportionate to
their shareholdings in acquireco
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - currently contemplated
securities of msc will be acquired by a new corporation which is
70% owned by dlc
* DLC enters letter of intent to acquire Marlborough
Stirling Canada Limited
