Dec 14 Lennox International Inc
* Lennox International Inc - sees 2017 revenue growth of
3-7%, with a minimal impact from foreign exchange
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100
million
* Lennox International Inc - reiterating guidance for 2016
revenue growth of 4-6%, with a neutral impact from foreign
exchange
* Sees 2017 stock repurchases of $250 million
* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for adjusted eps from
continuing operations from $6.75-$6.95 to $6.80-$6.95
* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for gaap eps from
continuing operations from $6.25-$6.45 to $6.30-$6.45
* Lennox International announces 2017 financial guidance
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 4 to 6 percent
