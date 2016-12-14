Dec 14 Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International Inc - sees 2017 revenue growth of 3-7%, with a minimal impact from foreign exchange

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Lennox International Inc - reiterating guidance for 2016 revenue growth of 4-6%, with a neutral impact from foreign exchange

* Sees 2017 stock repurchases of $250 million

* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for adjusted eps from continuing operations from $6.75-$6.95 to $6.80-$6.95

* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for gaap eps from continuing operations from $6.25-$6.45 to $6.30-$6.45

* Lennox International announces 2017 financial guidance

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 4 to 6 percent