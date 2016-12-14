Dec 14 Merus Labs International Inc
* Merus Labs International-fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA,
without consideration of new acquisitions, is expected to fall
in range of $44 to $48 million
* Merus Labs International Inc says expects to have
significantly stronger second half in fiscal 2017, where 55% to
60% of annual adjusted EBITDA is expected
* Merus Labs International Inc says adjusted EBITDA was
$11.6 million in quarter
* Merus Labs reports fiscal Q4 and 2016 results
