Dec 14 Heroux-devtek Inc -
* Héroux-Devtek is withdrawing its financial guidance
* It will not be able to reach its stated objective of
achieving annual sales of approximately $500 million for its
2019 fiscal year
* Update on guidance due to production rate adjustments for
certain programs, including boeing 777 and 777x
* Production rate adjustments for which corporation is in
process of ramping up production of complete landing gear
systems
* Provides update on financial guidance
