* Goldmoney will fund normal course issuer bid related
purchases through available cash
* Notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (
"NCIB") to purchase for cancellation a maximum amount of 3
million common shares
* NCIB will commence on December 15, 2016 and will terminate
on December 14, 2017
* Goldmoney reserves right to terminate ncib earlier if it
feels that it is appropriate to do so
