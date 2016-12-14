Dec 14 Goldmoney Inc -

* Goldmoney will fund normal course issuer bid related purchases through available cash

* Notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ( "NCIB") to purchase for cancellation a maximum amount of 3 million common shares

* NCIB will commence on December 15, 2016 and will terminate on December 14, 2017

* Goldmoney reserves right to terminate ncib earlier if it feels that it is appropriate to do so

* Announces normal course issuer bid