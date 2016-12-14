BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 14 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird Bio Inc says also moving forward with plans to initiate northstar-3 (hgb-212), a phase 3 trial of lentiglobin drug product
* Bluebird Bio Inc says this study will also be conducted under new manufacturing process, and is expected to begin enrolling patients in 2017
* Bluebird bio announces first patient treated with lentiglobintm drug product in northstar-2 (hgb-207) phase 3 trial of patients with transfusion-dependent -thalassemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.