Dec 14 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio Inc says also moving forward with plans to initiate northstar-3 (hgb-212), a phase 3 trial of lentiglobin drug product

* Bluebird Bio Inc says this study will also be conducted under new manufacturing process, and is expected to begin enrolling patients in 2017

* Bluebird bio announces first patient treated with lentiglobintm drug product in northstar-2 (hgb-207) phase 3 trial of patients with transfusion-dependent -thalassemia