Dec 14 Redhill Biopharma Ltd -

* Redhill, Intelgenx expect to re-submit Rizaport U.S. New drug application to FDA in H1 2017, subsequently receive a new PDUFA date

* Redhill Biopharma and Intelgenx announce definitive agreement for commercialization of Rizaport for migraines with Pharmatronic co. in south korea