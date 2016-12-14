BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
* Aegean marine petroleum network inc - announced pricing of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Aegean marine petroleum network - intends to use about$40 million of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay portion of outstanding short-term indebtedness
* Aegean marine petroleum network inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2021
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.