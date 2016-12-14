Dec 14 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean marine petroleum network inc - announced pricing of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Aegean marine petroleum network - intends to use about$40 million of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay portion of outstanding short-term indebtedness

* Aegean marine petroleum network inc. Announces upsizing and pricing of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: