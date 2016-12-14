BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 RTI Surgical Inc -
* RTI board of directors continues to actively review candidates for permanent chief executive officer position
* Jordheim's CFO responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Wy Louw, vice president and controller of RTI
* Transition of Jordheim will be completed December 17, 2016
* Jordheim succeeds Brian K. Hutchison
* RTI Surgical names Robert P. Jordheim interim CEO
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.