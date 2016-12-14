Dec 14 RTI Surgical Inc -

* RTI board of directors continues to actively review candidates for permanent chief executive officer position

* Jordheim's CFO responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Wy Louw, vice president and controller of RTI

* Transition of Jordheim will be completed December 17, 2016

* Jordheim succeeds Brian K. Hutchison

* RTI Surgical names Robert P. Jordheim interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: