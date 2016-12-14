Dec 14 E*Trade Financial Corp -

* Added 38,140 gross new brokerage accounts in November and ended month with approximately 3.5 million brokerage accounts

* November net new brokerage assets were $1.6 billion in month

* Daily average revenue trades for Nov. were 208,420, a 24 percent increase from October and a 40 percent increase from year-ago period

