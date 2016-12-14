BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 14 E*Trade Financial Corp -
* Added 38,140 gross new brokerage accounts in November and ended month with approximately 3.5 million brokerage accounts
* November net new brokerage assets were $1.6 billion in month
* Daily average revenue trades for Nov. were 208,420, a 24 percent increase from October and a 40 percent increase from year-ago period
* E*Trade Financial Corp reports monthly activity for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.