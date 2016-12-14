BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Organovo Holdings Inc -
* Announced an exclusive distributor agreement with Cosmo Bio Co Ltd for its novoview preclinical services in Japan
* Company will work with cosmobio's drug discovery services team for access to customers, support projects in Japanese biopharmaceutical industry
* Announced an exclusive distributor agreement with Cosmo Bio Co Ltd for its novoview preclinical services in Japan
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.