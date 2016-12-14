BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share
Dec 14 Counterpath Corp
* Counterpath announces private placement
* Counterpath Corp - Terry Matthews, chairman and Donovan Jones, president and chief executive officer, intend to invest in offering
* Counterpath Corp - it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 pct of its outstanding shares of common stock
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to market Bria X, co's unified communications-as-a-service offering
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund development for integration of co's UC solutions, among other things
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17 PER SHARE
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.