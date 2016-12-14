BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 14 IEC Electronics Corp
* IEC announces fiscal 2016 year end results
* Q4 sales fell 16.3 percent to $28.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Anticipate that backlog softness will continue through first half of fiscal 2017
* IEC Electronics Corp - believes backlog reduction will result in approximately $20 to $25 million in lower revenue primarily impacting first half of 2017
* Do not expect to be profitable in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profits that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.