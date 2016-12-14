Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corporation announces agreements with third party investors to invest $1.55 billion to support Formula 1 acquisition

* Liberty Media - following completion of deal, share issuance, third party investors will own approximately 26 percent of Formula One Group's equity

* Liberty Media -proceeds from $1.55 billion investment to be used to increase cash portion of consideration payable to consortium of selling formula 1 shareholders

* In addition, a CVC representative will be joining liberty media board of directors

* Liberty Media Corp - acquisition is expected to close before end of Q1 in 2017

* Liberty Media - Liberty Media Group will be renamed Formula One Group, ticker symbols for series A,B, C Liberty Media common stocks will be changed

* Liberty Media - issuance of shares of LMCK to third party investors will be consummated concurrently with completion of Formula 1 acquisition

* Liberty Media - third parties include Coatue Management L.L.C., D. E. Shaw Group, Jana Partners LLC

* Liberty Media - third parties include Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc., Soroban Capital Partners LP, Spo Advisory Corp., and Viking Global Investors LP