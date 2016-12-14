Dec 14 Violin Memory Inc -

* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for district of Delaware

* Company has commenced process to streamline operations and balance sheet, while simultaneously pursuing sale of business to buyer

* To facilitate restructuring, Violin Memory is seeking to hold an auction in early January for business

* Business operations continue while Violin Memory pursues chapter 11 operational and financial reorganization and sale process