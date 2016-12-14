Dec 14 Violin Memory Inc -
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under
chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for
district of Delaware
* Company has commenced process to streamline operations and
balance sheet, while simultaneously pursuing sale of business to
buyer
* To facilitate restructuring, Violin Memory is seeking to
hold an auction in early January for business
* Business operations continue while Violin Memory pursues
chapter 11 operational and financial reorganization and sale
process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: