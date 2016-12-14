Dec 14 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says terms were not
disclosed and financial impact will not be material to ice
* Acquisition will also give nyse group an additional U.S.
Exchange license, bringing its total to four
* Intercontinental exchange inc - NSX will be distinct from
nyse's three listings exchanges - nyse, nyse market and nyse
arca equities
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - transaction is expected to
close in Q1 of 2017
* Intercontinental exchange-NYSE to engage with nsx members,
buy-side participants and retail brokerage firms before
finalizing operational plans for nsx
* Intercontinental exchange inc - NSX will continue to
operate as a licensed national market system (nms) exchange
* NYSE agrees to acquire National Stock Exchange
