* Golden Valley Mines and Uranium Valley Mines announce
option agreement, non-brokered private placement and exploration
update
* Golden Valley Mines Ltd says Uranium Valley will issue 10
million common shares to golden valley at a deemed price of
$0.20 per share
* Golden valley mines ltd-net proceeds from sale of units
under financing will be used by Uranium Valley for meeting
obligations under option agreement
* Golden Valley Mines - as per agreement, Uranium Valley to
incur $4 million of expenditures regarding exploration, mining
operations on properties before Dec 31, 2021
* Golden Valley Mines - entered into mining option agreement
which co granted to Uranium Valley option to acquire a 100%
interest in 62 of properties
* Golden Valley Mines says As per agreement, co will retain
14 of its currently held properties
* Golden Valley Mines Ltd - Uranium Valley has granted co
royalty equal to 1% of net smelter returns from 62 properties on
terms in option agreement
