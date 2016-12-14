Dec 14 Hologic Inc

* Expects to update its financial guidance for fiscal 2017 after transaction closes

* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies.

* For fiscal 2017 co's share of blood screening business was forecast to contribute $240 million revenue, GAAP EPS of $0.19, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.34

* Hologic to divest blood screening business to partner Grifols for $1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: